Thrissur: At least four people were injured when the car they were travelling in lost control and crashed into a tree and a wall in Thrissur. The vehicle was heading towards Kunnamkulam when the incident happened around 1.30 pm on Tuesday on the Thrissur-Kuttippuram State Highway (69).

The injured - Baby (53), Sreenivasan (65), Thrishika (6), and Arya (32), all residents of Eramangalam – were rushed to a private hospital in Kunnamkulam, where they are currently receiving treatment. The front part of the car suffered considerable damage, said sources.