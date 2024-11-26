Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rainfall across Kerala for the next three days. A yellow alert was issued in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram districts on Tuesday.



Rainfall in the range of 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is expected within 24 hours. In the upcoming hours, light rainfall is likely in isolated areas of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, and Ernakulam.

Yellow alert

November 27: Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram

November 28: Idukki, Palakkad, and Malappuram

Due to the possibility of strong winds with speeds ranging from 35-45 km/h to 55 km/h, along the southern Kerala coast, fishing activities have been prohibited until the November 29. The IMD also warns against fishing in the southeastern Bay of Bengal, where a low-pressure area has intensified into a deep depression over the southern Bay of Bengal.