Assistant professors, wardens, clerks, gazetted officers were found to be receiving social welfare pension meant exclusively for extremely poor family members, a verification by the Finance Department has revealed. A total of 1,458 government staff were found pocketing the welfare pension during the verification process. The verification was carried out by the Information Kerala mission as per the direction of the Finance Department.

The Government has decided to make the staff levy the amount received as pension with interest. The Finance Department has laid down strict criteria for the distribution of social security pensions. The total beneficiaries of welfare pension in the state is 50.5 lakh. The social security pension scheme covers the National old age pension, widow pension, pension to unmarried women above 50 years, pension to physically challenged persons, pension to mentally challenged persons, Agriculture Labour Pension and Unemployment wages.

Six types of social security pensions are being distributed through local bodies (Gram panchayats, Municipalities and corporations). Pensions distributed via 16 welfare fund boards are also included in the list. The Government spends around Rs 900 crores monthly to distribute social welfare pensions.

Of the two assistant professors found on the list, one is employed at a government college in Thiruvananthapuram, and the other is employed at a government college in Palakkad. Three people employed as Higher Secondary teachers were also found among ineligible beneficiaries. The highest number of government staff who were found receiving welfare pension were found in the Health Department; 373 followed by General Education Department; 224.

Here are the other departments where officials corners benefits meant for the poor. Directorate of Medical Education: 124. Indian Systems of Medicine: 114. Animal Husbandy Department: 74. Public Works Department (PWD): 47. Directorate of Technical Education: 46. Homoeopaty Department: 41. Agriculture and revenue departments: 35 each. Judiciary and Social Justice Department: 34. Insurance Medical Services Department: 31. Collegiate Education Department: 27.

Finance Department officials said that verification process will continue and all ineligible beneficiaries will be excluded. Over the years, the department has enforced guidelines to weed out ineligible beneficiaries from the list and ensure a flawless mustering process. Earlier in 2018, a verification process revealed that the Government was transferring pension amounts to affluent people who owned luxury cars.

The maximum monthly benefit per person is Rs 1,600, and the general rule is that a person can draw only one pension at a time.