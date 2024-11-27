Kozhikode: The young woman found dead in a lodge room in Eranjippalam, Kozhikode, was murdered, according to police. The Nadakkavu police have filed a murder case under section 103(1) of BNS and issued a lookout notice for her absconding companion, Abdul Sanoof of Thrissur. The police determined the death was a murder after the autopsy report suggested suffocation as the cause of death.

Faseela (33), of Vettathoor, near Perinthalmanna in Malappuram, was discovered dead on Tuesday afternoon by the staff of Faaz Residency Lodge in Eranjippalam. She had checked into the lodge on Sunday night with Abdul Sanoof, who went missing the following Monday night. The lodge receptionist, Mohammed Abdul Rahim, found her unconscious and called a doctor, who confirmed her death. The police then began searching for Sanoof, but he was nowhere to be found.

The lookout notice issued by police for Abdul Sanoof, the prime suspect. Photo: Special Arrangement

Once the autopsy report was received, the police concluded that the death was a result of foul play. "The autopsy report revealed that the woman died due to suffocation. As there were no other possible reasons for suffocation in the room, we determined it was a murder and issued a lookout notice for the accused, Sanoof," Nadakkavu Station Inspector N Prajeesh told Onmanorama.

Inspector Prajeesh also confirmed that the Palakkad South police had seized a car believed to belong to Sanoof. A night patrol team, led by Station Inspector Adam Khan, discovered the abandoned car and took it into custody.

Faseela was the daughter of Panthalan Mohammed and Ayisha. It has been reported that she and Sanoof had been friends for about a year.