Thiruvananthapuram: Rahul Mamkootathil (UDF) and U R Pradeep (LDF), recently elected from Palakkad and Chelakkara constituencies, will be sworn in as members of the Kerala Legislative Assembly on December 4. The ceremony is scheduled for 12 noon at the R Sankaranarayanan Thampi Members’ Lounge in the Assembly complex.

Rahul, the state president of the Youth Congress, made an impressive debut in Palakkad, winning by a record margin of 18,840 votes against BJP's C Krishnakumar. This victory surpassed the previous highest margin of 17,483 votes set by Shafi Parambil in 2016. Shafi vacated the seat after getting elected to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Chelakkara, Pradeep, who previously served as an MLA from 2016 to 2021, reclaimed the seat vacated by K Radhakrishnan, who moved to the Lok Sabha from Alathur. Pradeep secured 64,827 votes, defeating UDF candidate Rama Haridas by 12,021 votes.