Thiruvananthapuram: Twenty-three police officers who posed for a photograph on the sacred Pathinettam Padi (Eighteen Steps) at Sabarimala have been ordered to undergo intensive training in good conduct. The officers, part of the SAP camp, will report to the KAP-4 camp in Kannur for intensive training for good conduct, as directed by ADGP S Sreejith. The disciplinary action will be reported to the High Court on Thursday.



The incident, which saw the officers posing on the revered steps while facing away from the sanctum, sparked outrage after the images circulated widely on social media. Following the backlash, all 23 officers were recalled from Sabarimala to commence their training.

The ADGP also sought a report on the matter from the Sannidhanam special officer. According to reports, the controversial photo was taken by officers from the first batch as they concluded theirHeated debates ensued on social media, prompting intervention by senior officials.

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) Kerala unit condemned the incident, stating that such an act disrespects temple customs. "No Ayyappa devotee would turn their back to the deity for a photoshoot. Even the chief priest descends the steps while facing the idol," a representative said, adding that the officers had violated the sanctity of the hill shrine.

