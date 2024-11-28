Alappuzha: Police have registered a case against four doctors after receiving a complaint from a family regarding the birth of a child with genetic disorders. Two doctors at a private scanning centre and two at the Women and Children Hospital in Alappuzha have been booked under sections 125 and 125(b) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Aneesh Muhammad's wife, Surumi, gave birth to the child at the Women and Children Hospital.

According to the family's complaint, the doctors at both the scanning centre and the hospital failed to detect the child's deformities during the check-ups. The child's relatives allege that no issues were detected in the child's condition despite seven scans conducted at a popular centre in Alappuzha.

The baby has not opened its eyes even after 20 days of birth, and deformities have also been found in its ears and nose.

In response to the issue, the hospital authorities stated that a detailed probe would be conducted to identify any lapses. Doctors who consulted Surumi claimed that there were complications in her pregnancy due to excess amniotic fluid.