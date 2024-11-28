Wayanad: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will take oath as Lok Sabha MP representing Wayanad parliamentary constituency on Thursday at 11 am. She is expected to meet the voters of Wayanad on November 30 and December 1. Her brother Rahul Gandhi who was the former Wayanad MP will also accompany her in the constituency tour.

On Wednesday, leaders from Wayanad handed over the election certificate of the Wayanad parliamentary by-election to Priyanka Gandhi and conveyed their best wishes.

Priyanka Gandhi extended her heartfelt gratitude to the people of Wayanad for their overwhelming support and trust. She expressed her deep appreciation of the leaders for their unwavering efforts during the election, they said.

During the meeting, Priyanka Gandhi also engaged in meaningful discussions with the leaders about the future course of action, focusing on addressing local concerns and working collectively for the development and welfare of Wayanad, the sources said.

She won the polls with a thumping margin of over 4.1 lakh votes against CPM-led LDF's Sathyan Mokeri. Priyanka got 6,22,338 votes which was less than the 6,47,445 votes received by her brother Rahul Gandhi in the Lok Sabha polls in Wayanad in April this year, but her victory margin of 4,10,931 was more than his lead of 3,64,422 votes, despite the decline in turnout in the Wayanad bypoll.