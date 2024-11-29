Thrissur: The Irinjalakuda Additional Sessions Court Judge, Vinod Kumar N on Friday sanctioned a reinvestigation into the Kodakara hawala case. The court directed the investigation team to submit a report within 90 days. Earlier, the Kerala government had issued an order for further investigation in this case. Following this, the investigation team approached the court seeking permission, which was subsequently granted.

The reinvestigation stems from revelations made by BJP's former office secretary, Tirur Satheesh. According to Satheesh, an amount of Rs 3.5 crores which was seized as hawala money from Kodakara was transported to the BJP office and distributed under pressure from party leaders. He further alleged that a false statement had been previously submitted due to coercion and disclosed that six bags containing an amount of Rs 9 crores were brought to the office. Additionally, he claimed BJP state president K Surendran and district president K K Aneesh Kumar had prior discussions with Dharmarajan, the person responsible for delivering the money.

ADVERTISEMENT

The incident occurred in 2021 during the Kerala Assembly elections when Rs 3.5 crores being transported in a car was stolen at Kodakara. During the subsequent investigation based on the driver’s complaint, the police traced the money to Karnataka, which was allegedly intended for distribution in Kerala by the BJP. This was corroborated in a report submitted by the Kerala Police to the Enforcement Directorate, which detailed the source of the hawala money.