Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will witness widespread rainfall for the next five days under the influence of cyclonic storm Fengal which is expected to make landfall in Puducherry on Saturday, said India Meteorological Department. As per the alert, very heavy rain will lash isolated places across the state on December 1 and 2. The IMD has sounded yellow and orange alerts in various districts from December 1 to 4.

Yellow alerts in districts

December 1 – Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram

December 2 – Kannur, Kasaragod, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Thiruvananthapuram

Decmber 3 – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad

December 4 – Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thrissur

Orange alert in districts

December 2- Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

December 3 – Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea off Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep coasts till December 3 in view of the adverse weather.