Wayanad: After winning the bypoll, newly elected Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will make her maiden visit to the parliamentary constituency on Saturday. The party sources reported that she would be holding a joint public meeting with her brother and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi in the hill constituency on November 30.

The joint public meeting will be held at Mukkam in Thiruvambadi assembly constituency in Kozhikode district by noon on Saturday.

Subsequently, receptions will be held for her at Karulai in Nilambur, Wandoor, and Edavanna in Eranad by 2.15 pm, 3.30 pm and 4.30 pm respectively, the sources added.

Earlier, the party said that the new MP will reach Wayanad for a two-day visit from November 30- December 1.

Priyanka took oath as Lok Sabha MP of Wayanad constituency on Thursday. The 52-year-old, who joins her mother Sonia and brother Rahul as an MP in what is a rare instance of three members of a family together in Parliament, took affirmation in Hindi.

Priyanka had scored her maiden electoral victory by winning the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll with a huge margin of 4,10,931 votes, which is bigger than the lead her brother Rahul secured when he won from the constituency during the Lok Sabha general elections held early this year.

Holding up a copy of the Constitution, Priyanka took oath as a Lok Sabha MP on Thursday to begin her journey as an elected representative of the people five years after she joined active politics.

The Wayanad constituency comprises seven assembly segments of Mananthavady (ST), Sulthan Bathery (ST), and Kalpetta in Wayanad district; Thiruvambady in Kozhikode district; and Eranad, Nilambur, and Wandoor in Malappuram district.