Kottayam/ New Delhi: Rajya Sabha MP Jose K Mani on Sunday firmly denied speculation that the Kerala Congress (M) is considering a return to the United Democratic Front (UDF), asserting that his party remains a steadfast member of the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

"There is no truth in these reports," he said, emphasising that KCM is committed to strengthening the LDF. "Our focus is on fortifying the alliance, and we have held no discussions about leaving the LDF or aligning with the UDF. The circulating news is false and appears to be an attempt to mislead the public and bolster the UDF," Jose told Manorama News in New Delhi.

Responding to allegations of political opportunism, he added that the party's history refutes such claims. "While Kerala Congress (M) was a long-standing ally of the UDF under the leadership of K M Mani for over 40 years, we have no intention of altering our current alignment," Jose clarified.

Former MLA and KC(M) general secretary Stephen George echoed similar sentiments earlier, criticising the media for spreading baseless rumours. "We are not a party that shifts alliances impulsively. The UDF expelled us without considering our decades-long partnership. Claims of our re-entry are groundless," George said, accusing certain outlets of fabricating news to tarnish the party’s reputation.

Reports suggesting KC(M)'s dissatisfaction with the LDF government over issues like the rubber price stabilisation fund and the Karunya scheme were also dismissed. According to Jose, such narratives are part of an agenda to create confusion.

KC(M) joined the LDF during the local body elections in December 2020 and secured five out of 12 seats contested in the 2021 Assembly elections.