Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted widespread rain across Kerala until December 4. According to the forecast, heavy rainfall, ranging between 7 cm and 11 cm within 24 hours, is expected across the state. A yellow alert has been issued for seven districts—Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, and Malappuram. A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

Orange alerts in districts
December 2: Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad.
December 3: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod
An orange alert indicates very heavy rainfall of 11 cm to 20 cm.

Yellow alerts in districts
December 2: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Kannur, and Kasaragod.
December 3: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

The weather body also warned of squally weather along the south Kerala coast, with wind speeds reaching 35 to 45 kmph and gusts up to 55 kmph. In light of the rough sea conditions, authorities have urged fishermen to refrain from venturing into the sea.

