Thiruvananthapuram: Pope Francis said Sree Narayana Guru's message of universal human unity is pertinent today when hate is on the rise. The Pope was addressing the faith leaders and representatives at an event organised by Sivagiri Madhom in the Vatican on Saturday to mark the centenary celebrations of the all-religion conference by Sree Narayana Guru in Ernakulam.

Pope Francis said the social reformer's message is "pertinent to our world today, where we witness growing instances of intolerance and hatred between peoples and nations." The Pope added that the troubled state of the world today can partly be attributed to the failure to uphold the teachings of religions.

The Guru, he said, dedicated his life to promoting a social and religious awakening by his message that all human beings, regardless of their ethnicity or their religious and cultural traditions, are members of the single human family.

"He insisted that there should be no discrimination against anyone in any way and at any level," the Pope said. "Sadly, displays of discrimination and exclusion, tensions and violence-based differences of ethnic or social origin, race, colour, language and religion are a daily experience of many individuals and communities, most especially among the poor, the powerless and those without a voice," he added.

Referring to the Document on Human Fraternity for World Peace and Living Together, which he signed along with the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Ahmad Al-Tayyeb in February 2019, the Pope said, "We stated that God has created all human beings equal in rights, duties and dignity, and has called them to live together as brothers and sisters".

"Failure to follow the noble teachings of religions is one of the causes responsible for the troubled situation in which our world finds itself today," he added.

Pope Francis emphasised the need to strengthen unity in diversity, promote harmonious coexistence amid differences, and act as peacemakers despite the inevitable challenges and difficulties.

Recalling the message shared in the Joint Declaration of Istiqlal in September 2024, he said "As followers of our respective religious traditions, we ought always to cooperate with all people of good will in promoting 'a culture of respect, dignity, compassion, reconciliation and fraternal solidarity',".

The conference in the Vatican, organised with the support of the Dicastery for Interreligious Dialogue, was attended by prominent religious leaders from Kerala.