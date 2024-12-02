Pathanamthitta: Heavy rain, which began in Sabarimala on Saturday evening, continued unabated on Monday. Trekking along the traditional forest route from Azhuthakkadavu to Pampa was prohibited, and pilgrims using this path have been turned back. District Collector S Prem Krishnan has also banned devotees from entering rivers or using bathing ghats in Pampa, citing the possibility of rising water levels. These restrictions will remain in place until the rain alerts are withdrawn.



Although there is no immediate danger, the precautionary measures were implemented considering potential risks posed by heavy rain. The mudslide-affected area in Erumeli has been cleared, and traffic has resumed.

Rain eased in Pathanamthitta district after last evening, with no significant rainfall in the eastern or forested regions overnight. The IMD has issued an orange alert in the district for Monday. The District Collector has declared a holiday on Monday for all educational institutions in the district.