Alappuzha: The Motor Vehicle Department has submitted a report on the death of five medical students in a car accident at Kalarkode.

In the filed to the Transport Commissioner, Alappuzha RTO mentions four reasons for the accident: the presence of water on the road from the rain, inadequate lighting conditions, the driver's lack of experience, the age of the vehicle, and the fact that 11 people were travelling in a car designed for only seven passengers.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the report, it had only been five months since the driver got his license.

Also, the 14-year-old vehicle did not have modern safety features such as an anti-lock brake system (ABS) and electronic brake distribution (EBD), causing it to skid and lose control when applying sudden brake. Meanwhile, the police have prepared an FIR against the KSRTC driver.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accident happened around 9.30 pm on Monday when the students' car crashed into the Kayamkulam-Guruvayur KSRTC superfast bus at the Kalarkode-Changanassery Junction. They were reportedly going from Vandanam to Alappuzha to watch a movie.

The deceased are - Devananthan (19) from Kottakkal, Malappuram; Sreedev Valsan (19) from Sekharipuram, Palakkad; Ayush Shaji (19) from Chennadu, Kottayam; PP Mohammed Ibrahim PP (19) from Androth, Lakshadweep; Mohammed Abdul Jabbar (19) from Pandyala, Kannur.