Thiruvananthapuram: The India Metereological Department on Tuesday issued an orange alert in Kannur and Kasaragod, expecting very heavy rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm. Meanwhile, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad are under a yellow alert (heavy rainfall 64.5 to 115.5 mm).

Considering the adverse weather conditions, the district collectors of Kasaragod, Thrissur and Alappuzha declared a holiday for all educational institutions on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the Malappuram collector declared a holiday for all educational institutions except professional colleges in the district.

According to the Met Department, rain or thundershowers are likely to occur in most places of Kerala until December 8. Squally wind, reaching 35 – 45 kmph and gusting to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail along the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coast until December 5. Fishermen are also advised not to venture into the sea during this period.

Probable impacts of heavy rain

- Reduced visibility could cause traffic congestion.

- Temporary traffic disruptions due to waterlogging, uprooting of trees, or broken branches.

- Electricity disruption.

- Heavy rains may harm standing crops and vegetables, particularly those in the maturity stage.

- Landslides, mudslides, or landslips in vulnerable areas.

- Lightning strikes may threaten people and animals in open spaces.

Actions suggested

- Adhere to traffic advisories and updates.

- Avoid staying in vulnerable structures.

- Secure vegetable pandals to prevent damage.

- Seek shelter during thunderstorms or lightning activities.

- Stay informed about weather updates and warnings.