Thiruvananthapuram: Police have registered a case against four students from Thiruvananthapuram University College for allegedly assaulting a physically disabled student. According to the complainant, the accused are members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), though the organisation has denied any involvement.

The Cantonment police lodged the case on Tuesday based on a complaint from a 19-year-old student. The complainant alleged that the incident occurred on December 2 at the student union office, where he was subjected to both physical and mental harassment. He further stated that the accused pressured him to climb a flagpole to hoist flags during a programme, but he refused due to his disability.

The student claimed the refusal provoked the accused, who assaulted him in front of other students. Later, they allegedly took him to the union office, where the abuse continued. "The SFI unit president and secretary assaulted me, kicked my disabled leg, and threatened to sever my legs if I spoke out," the victim said in a statement to the media on Thursday. He also accused them of body shaming.

An SFI district leader dismissed the allegations, asserting that no union-related programmes were held on the said date, reported PTI. "There was a clash between two student groups, and union leaders tried to mediate between both sides. No assault occurred," he said. The leader also stated that the SFI would conduct its own inquiry into the student's claims. "The SFI will investigate why the student is making baseless allegations against the organisation," he added.

The police confirmed that a case has been filed against three undergraduate students and one postgraduate student. "An investigation is underway," said a police officer.