Thrissur: The Wadakkanchery police arrested three individuals with 80 kilograms of ganja here on Friday. The ganja, packed in 42 sacks, was reportedly brought in for distribution during the Christmas season.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted the raid in coordination with the City DANSAF team. Upon spotting the officers, two of the accused attempted to flee but were apprehended along with a third person. The accused are Poovarasu, Mani, and Dhivith, natives of Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu.

The investigation revealed that the ganja was for distribution in Wadakkanchery, Erumapetty, and Kunnamkulam. Police have initiated a probe to identify those who ordered the consignment and are tracking other individuals linked to the operation.