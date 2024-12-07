Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Secretary Sarada Muraleedharan has issued a charge memo to N Prasanth IAS, who was recently suspended as part of disciplinary action following his remarks against A Jayathilak. As per the memo of charges, his comments on social media referring to Jayathilak as a psychopath were prima facie found to be a breach of conduct.

It doesn't include acts of insubordination; however, comments made against Jayathilak accounted for a violation of conduct rules. Top sources confirmed that the charge memo was issued on Thursday and delivered on Friday.

The state government suspended Special Secretary of Agriculture N Prasanth on November 11 for disciplinary violations. Prasanth faced action after he made personal remarks on social media against Additional Chief Secretary Dr A Jayathilak.

Prasanth had previously levelled allegations against Jayathilak, accusing him of ruining the careers and lives of subordinates who failed to follow his directives. He also described his superior officer as mentally ill and called him a ‘psychopath.’ Prasanth's insult came after Jayathilak filed a report against him regarding the Unnathi initiative.