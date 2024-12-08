Guruvayur: In adherence to a recent Kerala High Court directive regulating the use of elephants at temple festivals, the Guruvayur Devaswom has decided to reduce the number of elephants in its Sheeveli, a traditional circumambulatory procession, from three to one.

Similarly, the Ashtami Vilakku procession, part of the Ekadashi Vilakku festival that involves a golden replica of the deity, will also use one elephant.

Only five elephants will participate in the Ekadashi eve celebrations commemorating Guruvayur Kesavan, replacing the earlier grand parade of 15 elephants. Following the court's guidelines, they will maintain the prescribed distance from each other and the public.

These changes significantly depart from long-held traditions and have sparked criticism from various cultural and temple organisations. Many groups have urged the government to intervene to preserve these rituals.

The Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu Devaswoms, organisers of the iconic Thrissur Pooram, are spearheading protests against the directive. A meeting to protect traditional practices has been scheduled for Sunday at 5 pm in the Thiruvambadi Kausthubham Hall. Over 2,000 temple representatives and political leaders are expected to participate in discussions.