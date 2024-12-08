Nursing student attempts suicide in Kasaragod; protests erupt over alleged harassment by warden
Mail This Article
×
Kasaragod: A third-year nursing student of Manzoor Hospital, Kanhangad, attempted suicide late Saturday. Students protested in front of the hospital on Sunday, alleging that the hostel warden's harassment drove the 20-year-old to take such a drastic measure.
The students stopped their agitation only after management assured them they would look into the matter. According to Manorama News, the students will discuss the matter with the hospital authorities and DySp on Monday.
The nursing student is currently admitted to a private hospital in Mangalore. The police have yet to register a case.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.