The heli-tourism policy, which has received in-principle nod from the state government, has proposed heliports at Thiruvananthapuram Airport, Kochi Airport and Kannur/Kozhikode Airport. The proposed heliports will serve as feeder hubs for the helistations and helipads established near locations of tourism importance.

Helistations can be operated in smaller areas. It can be set up on 3-5 acres of land, and the approximate investment expected is Rs 5 crores.

ADVERTISEMENT

Routes connecting various points of tourism importance as nodes can be identified to which travelers can fly for the heliports or other helistations and helipads. The policy has proposed helistation/helipad locations in Varkala, Jatayupara, Ponmudi, Kollam, Munnar, Kumarakom, Alleppy, Thekkady, Palakkad, Bekal, Wayanad etc.

Heliports are small airports suitable for helicopters and other vertical lift aircraft. Helipads provide space for landing and take-off of helicopters only, while in heliports, additional facilities like terminal buildings, hangars, and fueling facilities are arranged. It will have a passenger terminal (150 Pax), hangars (4) with a parking capacity of 16 helicopters, parking bays (9), Air Traffic Control, fire fighting facilities, fuelling facility, maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility, etc. The approximate cost of development amounts to Rs.20 crores. A minimum area of about 10 acres is required for the setting up of these facilities, according to the policy document.

ADVERTISEMENT

The policy says that the operators of helitourism services shall agree to provide the helicopters and supporting facilities, including manpower, for the rescue of people and transportation of goods during emergency situations like natural calamities, for rendering disaster relief, for speedy transportation of human organs for patients in emergencies etc.

According to the policy, where land is available with the government at potential locations, the facilities can be established directly. The private entities for the operation of the facilities can be identified through a competitive process. At these locations, the government would develop the facilities utilising its own land and financial resources. The revenue streams to the government may be a combination of fixed and variable elements such as fee per passenger plus lease for land leased out to the heliport operator, etc. In other essential points, the government can also develop facilities on its own or through the Viability Gap Funding model, the document notes.