Kochi: The Panangad police in Kochi arrested seven men for allegedly assaulting officers during a night patrol. The accused are Shameer (37), Anoop (27), Manu (35), Varghese (35), Jayakrishnan (28), Kiran Babu (25), and Ajayakrishnan (28), all from Thaikkattussery in Alappuzha.

According to police, the group, who were reportedly intoxicated, had parked a Benz car in the middle of the Kumbalam-Panangad bridge around 1.50 am on Sunday. The night patrol team, which had been alerted via the control room, confronted the group and asked them to move the car. However, the suspects refused to comply and began verbally abusing the officers.

The police then informed the station about the incident, prompting Panangad SI Bharathan and Civil Police Officers Saiju and Satheesh to arrive at the scene and attempt to take the group into custody. The suspects then attacked the police team. Assistant Commissioner Ibrahim PH, overseeing the control room, dispatched additional officers led by Thrikkakara CI Vibin Das to the scene, where the suspects were apprehended.

The injured officers were treated at Thripunithura Taluk Hospital. Shameer, the primary accused, is a known history-sheeter, previously booked for offences including atrocities against women and attempted murder by the Poochakkal police in Alappuzha. The accused will be presented before the court.