Thiruvananthapuram/ Wayanad: Sruthi S, a survivor of the recent devastating landslide in Wayanad, joined the Revenue Department as a clerk on Monday. She tragically lost her entire family in the landslide and, later, her fiance in a road accident.

Sruthi was accompanied by CPM district secretary E J Babu and LDF convenor P K Sasi. "Just like Minister K Rajan sir mentioned, I got a job. Everyone was supportive. The Minister called me and wished me well," Sruthi told the media.

The Kerala General Administration Department (GAD), on November 28, issued an order sanctioning permission to appoint the landslide survivor. "The Wayanad Collector has reported a vacancy for the clerk position in the Revenue Department and confirmed that Sruthi is eligible for the role," an order from the GAD stated. The GAD has granted permission for the Wayanad Collector to move forward with her appointment.

Sruthi lost her father, Sivanna; her mother, Sabitha; her younger sister, Sreya; her paternal uncle Siddaraj; his wife Divya; and their son, Lakshvath Krishna, in the landslide on July 30. Sruthi and her sister Lavanya were away when the disaster struck. Her fiance, Jensen, sustained serious injuries in a road accident and passed away in September. She was also injured in the incident.