Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty has alleged that a prominent female actor from the Malayalam film industry demanded Rs 5 lakh to train students for the opening performance of the Kerala School Kalolsavam. The 10-minute event is scheduled for January at the Youth Festival in Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 16th Advocate Ramachandran Memorial State Drama Festival on Sunday, Sivankutty criticised the actor, calling her "arrogant" and accusing her of prioritising monetary gain over contributing to the prestigious event. He said this led to his decision not to engage her as the trainer.

Although he withheld the actor's name, Sivankutty hinted that revealing it would generate significant media attention. He also highlighted the availability of individuals who willingly and respectfully contribute their efforts without expecting payment.

Expressing his disappointment, Sivankutty said the incident was particularly disheartening in his capacity as Education Minister. He noted the irony of the situation, as the actor had once benefited from youth festivals that paved her way to success in the film industry. He expressed that her behaviour showed a lack of concern for the 4.7 million students in Kerala.