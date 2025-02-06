Kottayam: Nineteen bank accounts have been found in the name of Ananthu Krishnan, the main accused in the fake CSR scam. As per the police's preliminary assessment, transactions worth Rs 450 crore took place through his accounts with various banks.

Ananthu used Rs 2 crore to buy land. It is suspected that he also purchased land in the name of his sister and brother-in-law.

The police have received information that Ananthu tried to flee abroad after cases were filed against him. The ED (Directorate of Enforcement) has begun a preliminary investigation into the fraud.

Around 1,000 complaints have been received in Idukki alone, and 21 cases have been registered so far. Numerous complaints, including one signed by 103 people, have been received in Mananthavady, Wayanad.

The complaints named the Parathotam Karshaka Vikasana Samithi and Ananthu Krishnan as the accused.

Sources said Ananthu is not cooperating with investigators' questions. Meanwhile, the police seized his car and office documents.

As per the complaints, Ananthu cheated people by promising women two-wheelers, sewing machines, and laptops at half price using CSR funds from various corporate houses.