Idukki: A man was killed in a wild elephant attack in Marayoor, Idukki, on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Vimalan (60) from Chambakkudi tribal area.

The attack occurred within the Chinnar Wildlife Sanctuary around 11 am. Vimalan was in the area with a group for clearing a fireline. Fireline, which is a gap in vegetation that prevents the spread of forest fires, is usually created with controlled burning, clear-felling and removal of undergrowth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Vimalan's mortal remains were taken to the Community Health Center, Marayoor. Autopsy will take place at the Government Medical College, Idukki, said Marayoor SHO Aneesh Kumar AR.