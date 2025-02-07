Wayanad: The Kerala Budget 2025 has earmarked Rs 750 crore for the first phase of rehabilitation in Mundakkai and Chooralmala, including sponsorship support. The total rehabilitation cost is estimated at Rs 2,221 crore, while the overall destruction amounts to Rs 1,202 crore.

Presenting the budget, Finance Minister KN Balagopal criticised the Centre for neglecting the disaster and failing to provide adequate assistance.

The July 30 landslides caused a loss of around Rs 1,200 core. The disaster claimed 254 lives, with 44 people still missing and 2,007 houses destroyed. The state government informed the High Court that 1,055 houses in the affected areas became uninhabitable. Crops on 626 hectares of land were lost in the disaster. Three bridges, two schools, 136 buildings belonging to local self-government institutions, 209 shops, and 100 other buildings were also destroyed.