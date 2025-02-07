Kozhikode: The Valayam police on Thursday seized a large cache of bombs and a sword in Chekkiad gram panchayat, Kozhikode. Nearly 14 steel bombs, two pipe bombs, and a sword were recovered from beneath a culvert on the BSF road at Kayalottu Thazhe by 5 pm. Some of the bombs were found in a box, while the remaining bombs and the sword were on the ground.

The road leads to the Border Security Force camp in Areekkarakunnu, which is just over a kilometre away from the site.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Sub Inspector M Mohanan, along with a bomb squad, conducted a search and uncovered the weapons. The police continued their search in the Valayam grama panchayat until nightfall.

"The investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the bomb squad will defuse the recovered bombs," police said. The investigation is being led by Station Inspector Fayiz Ali.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the police had frequently seized steel bombs and pipe bombs from Chekkiad and Valayam areas. However, no significant finds have been reported in recent years. These areas are closely connected to the political scene in Kannur.