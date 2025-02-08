Thiruvananthapuram: After BJP's landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections on Saturday, party leader V Muraleedharan said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should be ready for a similar outcome in Kerala.

"Today Delhi, tomorrow Kerala," Muraleedharan said while speaking to the media, adding that the poll outcome in the national capital was an indication of the fate that awaits those who are corrupt.

Muraleedharan alleged that former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was involved in the liquor scam and other corrupt activities. The people did not believe his claims of being targeted politically by his opponents, he added.

Muraleedharan also said the poll results were a message "that people will sweep away the corrupt persons from power" and that "this win is against corruption and arrogance," he added.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Surendran took a dig at the CPM by saying that it got only 0.01 per cent of the votes polled in Delhi despite there being 22 constituencies where Malayalees have a decisive vote.

"In CPM-ruled Kerala, the BJP's vote share is about 20 per cent. In Delhi, which is going to be ruled by the BJP, the CPI got only 0.01 per cent of the votes," Surendran said in a Facebook post.

Earlier, Muraleedharan claimed that the people of Delhi wanted a 'double engine' government after seeing the administration by the governments in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

The BJP leader also contended that Kejriwal was a close friend of Vijayan and one of the persons allegedly involved in the Delhi liquor scam was given the responsibility of setting up a brewery unit in Palakkad.

"The Delhi poll results should be a lesson for Pinarayi Vijayan as to the fate that awaits corrupt persons. It also indicates that Kerala will deliver a similar verdict," he said.

Of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly, the BJP has won 48 seats and the AAP 22, according to the latest Election Commission figures. The BJP is all set to form a government in Delhi after more than 26 years.