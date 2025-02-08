Thiruvananthapuram: As the BJP prepares to form the government in Delhi after more than 26 years, the CPM and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) expressed strong disappointment on Saturday. They said the differences in the INDIA block paved the way for the saffron party's good show in the national capital.

Both the CPM and the IUML are part of the INDI Alliance.

CPM vehemently attacked the Congress and accused them of facilitating the victory of the BJP in Delhi. The IUML, however, opted not to directly criticise the party but made it clear that if the partners of the INDI Alliance fought the election unitedly, they could have successfully resisted the saffron party from coming into power.

Senior CPM leader and the convenor of the ruling LDF, T P Ramakrishnan, alleged that the Congress didn't support well for the effective functioning of the INDIA block. "There was no support from the side of the Congress. If the party had taken the initiative, the alliance could have functioned more effectively. But, the grand old party didn't fulfil their responsibility," he told the media.

While answering a question, he said the presence of the Left is weak in a state like Delhi, and if anyone could do something there, it was the Congress.

Ramakrishnan also said the Congress party did not adopt a favourable stand in taking the INDI Alliance together and united. "They adopted a stand facilitating the BJP to come to power in New Delhi," he said.

While reacting to the BJP's victory in the Delhi polls, veteran IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty said it would not have happened if the partners in the INDI Alliance stood united. He added that the BJP has no strong vote base to come to power in any Indian state and it used to survive by making use of the differences among secular parties.

The difference in the INDIA block, a coalition of secular parties, helped the saffron party in the Delhi polls also, Kunhalikutty said. If everyone in the alliance stood together, the result would have been different, he added.

When asked about whether it was the Congress which was the reason for the lack of unity in the opposition alliance, the IUML veteran, however, said there was no point in blaming a single party for the poll outcome. "Everyone in the alliance should discuss this matter and evaluate the poll results," Kunhalikutty said, adding that immediate steps should be taken so as not to repeat such things in the future.

The circumstances in each state are different, and the INDIA block should be able to overcome such differences to protect the Constitution of the country, Kunhalikutty added.