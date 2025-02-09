Two minor boys die, one injured in bike-lorry collision in Malappuram
Malappuram: Two minor boys died, and one was injured in a bike-lorry collision on Mini Ooty Road, Malappuram on Sunday. The deceased, Mufeed (15) from Kottappuram and Vinayak (16) from Padiyattupuram, were on their way to the tourist destination when their bike collided with a lorry.
Their friend, Aflah (16), who was on the same bike, is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
Mufeed, class 10, and Vinayak and Aflah, class 11, are students of Kottappuram Government Higher Secondary School.
After post-mortem at Manjeri Medical College, their bodies will be handed over to their families. An investigation is ongoing as they were minors riding bikes.
