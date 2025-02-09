Pathanamthitta: Two migrant workers died after an under-construction wall collapsed at Pathanamthitta District Rifle Club, Malakkara, around 2 pm on Sunday. A third worker narrowly escaped, jumping out of the way just in time. The deceased are Guddu Kumar and Ratan Mandal from Bihar, reported Manorama News.

"The wall first cracked and then completely collapsed. Before I could warn others, the incident took place," another worker, Vijay Das, told Manorama News. Local residents, hearing the loud crash, rushed to the scene and pulled out the two trapped workers from under the rubble. Despite being immediately rushed to Kolenchery Taluk Hospital, they could not be saved.

Health Minister Veena George, MP Anto Antony, and police officials are at the site, and an investigation is ongoing.