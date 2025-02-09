Kochi: Retired Justice CN Ramachandran Nair sharply criticised Perinthalmanna police for naming him as the third accused in a cheating case related to the CSR fund scam. Talking to Manorama News hours after the police booked him in the case, he asserted that he has no links with Ananthu Krishnan’s National NGO's Confederation

"Police booked me in the case without conducting any preliminary probe. Had they investigated before registering the FIR, they would have confirmed that I am not a trustee of the NGO's Confederation. I severed all ties with the organisation last year after expressing my disapproval of the fund collection," said the retired justice.

He added that he raised a complaint with the Superintendent of Police over the Perinthalmanna police's action.

Justice Ramachandran Nair was in the headlines as the judicial commission appointed by the state government to study the Munambam land dispute. He added that he doesn't know whether the case is a conspiracy to subvert the judicial commission’s inquiry.

"If a proper preliminary inquiry is not conducted, lapses in case registration are inevitable. The police booked me without verifying the details. Even the does not know me, nor do I know him," he stated.

On Sunday, Perinthalmanna police registered a case against Ramachandran Nair under Section 318(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita following a complaint from Angadipuram Kisan Service Society (KSS) president Danimon. Sai Gramam Global Trust chairman KN. Anand Kumar and National NGO Confederation state secretary Ananthu Krishnan have been named as the first and second accused in the case. As per the case, the NGO's Confederation and its office-bearers swindled Rs 34 crore from the Kisan Service Society from April 2024 to November 2024 as part of the scheme, which offered laptops, scooters and home appliances to people at half price.