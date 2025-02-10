Alappuzha: A 10-year-old boy from Thamarakkulam grama panchayat, Alappuzha, who was undergoing treatment for rabies, died on Monday. The deceased, Shravan, was admitted to a private hospital with fever and vomiting two weeks back. After the diagnosis, he was shifted to another private hospital in Thiruvalla.

A couple of weeks back, a stray dog had attempted to attack Shravan while he was cycling near his house and bit the tyre of his bicycle. When the boy fell, he suffered a small scratch on his thigh, which is believed to be from the dog's claws. It is suspected that he contracted rabies during this incident. The parents only found out about the incident once he started showing symptoms.

ADVERTISEMENT

The health department officials have administered rabies vaccinations to those who had been in contact with him, as well as to students at his school. An awareness programme is currently being conducted in all the schools in the area.