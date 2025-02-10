Thrissur: A 24-year-old man slit his mother's throat late Sunday while under the influence of drugs at Azhikode in Kodungallur, Thrissur. The accused, Muhammad, attacked his mother, Zeenath, after she tried to stop him from using drugs.

He grabbed his mother's hair forcefully with his left hand before slitting her throat with his right, police said. He intended to kill her, but upon hearing the commotion, their neighbours rushed to the scene, police added.

When the neighbours tried to rescue Zeenath, the accused threatened them as well. She was initially taken to a private hospital in Ernakulam and later transferred to Kottayam Medical College Hospital due to the severity of her injuries.

Kodungallur Police have taken Muhammad into custody. Reports indicate that three years ago, he also attacked his father, Jaleel.