Idukki: An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be handed over to the family of the woman killed in an elephant attack on Tuesday. District Collector V Vigneshwari announced the compensation after visiting the people protesting at Kombanpara in the wee hours of Tuesday. The district authorities will also take immediate action to relocate three families from the forest range in Kombanpara.

Sofiya Ismail (45) was killed in an elephant attack near a stream at TR&T Estate on Monday evening. Following this, people began protesting, preventing the police and forest officials from shifting the body to the hospital. They declared that they would not end the protest until the district collector arrived at the spot. The protest, which continued until the early hours of Tuesday, was called off after the district collector met with the protesters and assured them that the government would meet their demands.

“A compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the victim’s family. The government will consider the residents' demand to provide the victim's kin a job. I will send a recommendation from my end. The elephant strayed into the residential area due to a lack of preventive mechanisms. Immediate action will be taken to relocate three families residing in Kombanpara,” Vigneshwari IAS told media.

The residents alleged that wild animals have been straying into the residential area due to lapses by the forest department. The delay by forest officials and police in reaching the area after the woman’s death also triggered widespread criticism. Kombanpara is a remote village in Peruvanthanam panchayat, Idukki.

Sofiya’s body will be taken to Kanjirappilly Hospital for an autopsy. Her last rites will be performed at Varickani Juma Masjid.

The elephant reportedly trampled the woman to death when she went to bathe in the stream inside TR&T Estate. Her neighbour and friend Swapna was the first to spot the body. Later, Sofiya’s son reached the spot while searching for his mother. Swapna told Manorama News that elephants frequently stray into the premises of their houses. She added that no fencing has been installed in the residential area to prevent wild animals from entering.