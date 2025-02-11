Kozhikode: An 8-month-old baby died after accidentally choking on a bottle cap in Kozhikode on Monday night. The deceased, Mohammed Ibad, was the son of Nisar, a resident of Abeena House, Pokkunnu, near Mankavu.



The baby was brought dead to the Government Women and Children Hospital, Kottapparamba. The incident occurred at the child’s mother’s residence in Kuttichira. The baby swallowed the cap while his mother was briefly away from the room.

Hospital deputy superintendent Dr P P Pramod confirmed that Mohammed was brought dead to the hospital. “Even though we attempted to revive the baby with CPR, it was in vain. A small bottle cap was removed from his throat,” he said.

Incidentally, the couple’s elder child had also died in 2023, choking on breast milk at just 14 days old. “The baby’s elder sibling was also brought dead to our hospital after choking on breast milk. We have the medical records here,” Dr Pramod said.

The town police have registered a case of unnatural death following a complaint from the baby’s father. The infant’s father said that the child had fallen off an auto recently and that he was planning to shift to a rented accommodation with his wife and child on Tuesday.

The body will be handed over to the family after an autopsy.