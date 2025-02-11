Pathanamthitta: Local residents and Aranmula Police on Tuesday rescued a 92-year-old woman who fell into a well at her house in Kozhencherry, Pathanamthitta. Gowri accidentally fell while checking the well's water level. She lost her footing and fell about 30 ft while leaning over the top of the well from a chair to check if the water level had decreased.

Neighbor Sivankutty, who witnessed the incident, immediately informed panchayat member Soni Kochuthundiyil. Soni alerted the cops. By then, the local residents had climbed into the well, helped Gowri sit on a chair, and secured a rope around it to pull her out safely. Gowri was taken to Kozhencherry District Hospital for first aid and later transferred to Kottayam Medical College Hospital.