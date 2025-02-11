Wayanad: Hours after a man lost his life in a wild elephant attack at Noolpuzha here, the Farmers' Relief Forum (FRF) called for a 'dawn-to-dusk' hartal in the district on Wednesday.

Announcing the hartal, the Forum expressed its protest against the failure of the forest department to save the lives of farmers, farm workers and ethnic communities from wild animals.

FRF district chairman PM George told Onmanorama that various organisations, including the All Kerala Catholic Congress and the district committee of the Trinamool Congress, have also expressed solidarity with hartal.

"We will not force anyone to keep off the road but urge all to remain at home in solidarity with the farming community", he said.

“Wildlife attacks claimed lives of three persons, including V P Paul of Pakkam near Pulppally in February 2023 too. This year, two persons were killed in wildlife attacks till date in the district. The farming community is very much scared due to such recurring incidents,” he added.

A wild elephant killed Manu (45), a tribal man from Kappad tribal hamlet near Noolpuzha on Monday night. Police said his body was found in a paddy field near the forest area on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.