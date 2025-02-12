Kochi: Coir Board Employee Jolly Madhu, who collapsed and died of cerebral haemorrhage, had written a letter to the board secretary alleging workplace harassment.

“I am scared and have no courage to speak to our honourable chairman. So I could not. My case is a clear harassment of women in the workplace. It is a threat to my health and life. So I beg your mercy. Please go through my grievance once again and help me survive for some more time,” reads Jolly Madhu’s letter.

The 56-year-old section officer at the Coir Board under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi. She was admitted to hospital after she had collapsed on January 31.

Her family has alleged that Jolly, a cancer survivor and a widow, suffered severe workplace harassment at her office, which led to a cerebral haemorrhage caused by hypertension. Jolly was a resident of Chalikkavattom near Vennala in Kochi.

In a statement issued while she was hospitalised, her family claimed that high-ranking officials, including an administrative head, a secretary, and a chairman, repeatedly targeted her for opposing corrupt practices within the organisation. The tactics included unjust transfers, withholding her salary, and humiliating reviews of her health despite her well-documented medical struggles, the statement read.

In August 2024, despite her fragile post-cancer recovery, Jolly was transferred from the Coir Board’s headquarters in Kochi to Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh for a field job, her family said. This was a retaliatory act, as the family alleged she had flagged irregularities in hiring and contracting practices. They added that Jolly could not relocate due to health reasons and was denied medical leave. The family also claimed her salary was withheld in violation of the rules.

On Tuesday, the Central Government ordered a probe into Jolly’s death. Meanwhile, her family filed a complaint with the Chief Secretary and the state police over the alleged workplace harassment.