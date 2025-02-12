Thiruvananthapuram: India’s first all-women scuba diving team has been launched in Kerala on Tuesday. The 17-member team, part of the state’s Fire Department, aims to make rescue operations in water-related accidents more efficient.

The team was selected from 100 women fire and rescue officers appointed by the Fire Department in 2024 and was trained at the Water Safety Expert Training Center under the Kerala Fire and Rescue Service.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described the feat as a significant step towards women's empowerment and progress in the state. In a Facebook post, the chief minister noted that the government has implemented several initiatives to increase the presence and participation of women in sectors that were traditionally inaccessible to them.

He said that the launch of the country's first women's scuba diving team is a step in that direction.

"Kerala continues to lead in gender justice, with women excelling across sectors. The launch of India’s first all-women scuba diving rescue team under the Fire and Rescue Department marks another proud step towards a more progressive and inclusive future. This historic achievement will pave the way for many more," he said.