Malappuram: A 19-year-old youth was found hanging from a tree branch at Pukamannu near Edavanna in Malappuram district on Wednesday, a week after his female friend died by suicide.

The deceased was identified as Sajir, a native of Karakunnu. He was missing from Manjeri Medical College since Tuesday, where he was admitted after he slashed his wrist in a suicide attempt.

Sajir left the hospital without informing anyone, reached the banks of the Chaliyar River and ended his life by hanging himself at Pukamannu Kadavu.

On February 3, the girl, who was his friend, was found dead in her house. She had died by hanging.

When Sajir came to know about her death, he attempted suicide by slashing his wrist on the same day. The police haven't recovered a suicide note.