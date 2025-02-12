Meppadi: Six months after the devastating landslides, the once-bustling villages of Mundakkai and Punjirimattom in Wayanad have now become habitats for wild animals.

Wild elephants are wandering in the Chooralmala and Attamala areas, even in broad daylight. At the school grounds in Mundakkai, where children used to play, fresh elephant dung can now frequently be seen.

Following the landslides, residents of Mundakkai and Punjirimattom were immediately relocated, leaving behind only a few families in Chooralmala who escaped the devastation. The Attamala settlement was also spared. However, the only way to reach the village is via the Bailey Bridge constructed at Chooralmala.

While many settlers were relocated from Attamala as well, the tribal community chose to stay back, continuing to make a living by working in nearby estates. Just the other day, Balan, a member of this community, lost his life after being trampled by a wild elephant.

Despite the mass relocation, the farmlands in these villages were mostly untouched, with cardamom and pepper still thriving. However, the growing presence of wild animals has made it nearly impossible for farmers to access their fields for harvest.

A major challenge is the lack of electricity since the landslides. Locals have repeatedly urged authorities to restore at least the streetlights, but no action has been taken. Meanwhile, wild animals have started damaging crops, worsening the farmers' plight.

The situation has also impacted the tea estate under Harrison Malayalam Plantation, where wild elephants now roam freely. Workers are reluctant to return, resulting in tea leaves being harvested from only half of the pre-landslide plantation area. Many have already moved to other estates seeking safer working conditions.

Although the government had initially assured landowners that they would retain ownership of their properties and could continue agricultural activities, the reality has been different. Six months on, human presence has significantly dwindled, and the area is now dominated by wildlife. Before the landslides, wild elephants were a rare sight, but now they roam the region freely.

The Forest Department attributes the increased straying of animals to rising temperatures, forest fires, and severe water shortages in the forest. They also report that animals, including elephants and tigers from neighbouring states, are migrating to Kerala’s forests, leading to a surge in wildlife populations.

The rise in tiger numbers has resulted in territorial disputes, with losing tigers often straying into human settlements. In response, the Forest Department plans to ensure water availability within the forests by constructing ponds and implementing other conservation measures.