Kottayam: Gandhi Nagar Police on Tuesday arrested five students for ragging first-year students for nearly three months at the Government Nursing College here. The accused are second-year general nursing students Samuel Johnson (20) and Jeeva NS (19) and third-year students Rahul Raj KP (22), Rijiljith C (21) and Vivek NV (21).

The college principal suspended them after the police registered a case against them under the Prohibition of Ragging Act of 2011.

As per the complaint filed by three first-year students, the senior students stripped them and placed dumbbells on their private parts. The accused also injured the complainants with a compass and poured lotion on their wounds. The ragging took place at the men’s hostel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The five-member gang also collected Rs 800 from the juniors to purchase liquor and meet their other expenses. The accused forced their juniors to drink alcohol and threatened them by recording visuals to make sure that they didn't reveal the incident to anyone else.

The junior students decided to file a police complaint after one of them was brutally beaten up by the gang on Monday for refusing to pay money. When the assaulted boy informed his parents about the thrashing, they directed the students to approach the police.

The nursing college functions under the Kottayam Government Medical College.