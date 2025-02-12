A one-year-old Great Dane dog which accidentally got entangled in the chain and was choking and struggling to move at Perukavu in Vilavoorkal panchayat was rescued by Chenkalchoola fire force unit on Wednesday. Julie, the dog owned by Deepu, showed signs of discomfort and pain around midnight. Deepu's relative Rajani, who is also a civil defence volunteer, heard the dog whining and checked on the animal at night. "She was lying there and seemed fine but she was making sounds of distress, after a while she became calm, but later in the morning she was in distress again and we noticed that she was entangled in the chain," said Rajani.

Deepu, who owns the dog, was away and fearing Julie may turn violent, Rajani was scared. Rajani's son Abhay who feeds the dog was also unable to help. "She was lying there all night. Although she drank water in the morning, she wasn't able to stand up. Her limbs and mouth were entangled," said Abhay.

The fire force unit promptly responded to the call and came armed with shears, bolt cutters and a handmade muzzle made of PVC pipe and clutch cable. It wasn't an easy job though. The dog, which was in pain, bit off the cable which was tied around its mouth. She was in a really aggressive mood as it kept growling at the fire force personnel. With the improvised muzzle rendered useless, the fire force team used a cable to keep its mouth covered, and one of them reached out to the animal from outside the kennel to cut off the chain using a bolt cutter.

"The dog was very aggressive. We couldn't get her out of the kennel and since it's owner was not around, she couldn't be tamed. We could free her off chain in around 20 minutes," said a fire force official. Senior fire and rescue officer Prashobh, fire and rescue officers Shaheer, Prasad, Srijin and Baiju were part of the team.