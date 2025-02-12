Wayanad: The hartal called by the Farmers' Relief Forum (FRF) in Wayanad to protest against frequent wildlife attacks commenced in the district today at 6 am. However, normal life has remained largely unaffected since morning.

Initially, only a few private vehicles were seen on the road, but by 9 am, vehicles of all kinds began plying.

Anticipating fewer footfalls, many shops still remain shut. Schools and government offices are functioning as usual. Though public transport buses are operating, only a few passengers were spotted.

The farmers' outfit had called for a hartal of conscience, not one enforced by force. "It is up to the people to decide whether they want to remain indoors in protest or ignore the ongoing human-wildlife conflict," said PM George, chairman of FRF, while speaking to Onmanorama.

On Monday night, a wild elephant killed a tribal man, Manu (45), at Noolpuzha. Following this, the farmers called for a hartal in the district.