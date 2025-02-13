Thiruvananthapuram: To address the escalating human-wildlife conflicts in the state, the Forest Department has launched ten strategic missions.

This decision was made during a high-level meeting attended by the Additional Chief Secretary of the Forest Department and the head of the Forest Department. As part of the initiative, notices will be issued to estate owners whose lands have been left unattended, instructing them to clear shrubs and undergrowth immediately. Vista clearance will be carried out on both sides of roads passing through forests to improve visibility.

Awareness campaigns will also be launched, targeting people living on the forest fringes and those travelling through forest regions during the summer season. To better track the presence of wild animals near human habitats, a real-time monitoring system will be implemented. Efforts will be made to provide modern equipment and systems to all 29 Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) in the state. Furthermore, alert notifications will be issued to travellers using forest roads at night.

The ten missions are:

Mission Real-Time Monitoring

This mission focuses on preventing human-wildlife conflicts by continuously monitoring elephant passages and the regular routes of wild animals across all forest divisions in the state. By identifying the movement of wild animals in advance, preventive measures can be put in place. Manu Sathyan, Assistant Forest Conservator, has been appointed as the nodal officer for this mission.

Mission Primary Response Teams

A Volunteer Response Force will be constituted to ensure timely intervention in all instances of human-wildlife conflicts in the state. This team will be the first to reach the scene and initiate the necessary steps before the Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) arrive. Forest Conservator Shilpa V Kumar will lead this initiative, supported by Assistant Forest Conservators Sunil Sahadevan (Southern Region), John Mathew (Central Region), Sivaprasad (Eastern Region), and Ratheesan V (Northern Region) as regional nodal officers.

Mission Tribal Knowledge

This mission aims to gather traditional knowledge systems used by tribal communities to mitigate human-wildlife conflicts. Implemented in collaboration with the Kerala Forest Research Institute and the Scheduled Tribes Development Department, the project will study strategies suitable for different regions of the state. Seminars will be conducted at various locations over six months to disseminate the findings. Deputy Forest Conservator Raju K Francis is the nodal officer for this mission.

Mission Food, Fodder, and Water

To reduce animal migration towards human settlements, measures will be taken to ensure adequate food and water within forest areas. This involves eliminating invasive plant species growing in the state's forests and promoting the growth of indigenous fruit-bearing trees. The project will be carried out with the support of NGOs and local communities. Forest Conservator D.K. Vinod Kumar has been appointed as the nodal officer.

Mission Bonnet Macaque

This mission aims to control the growing menace of indigenous monkey species using measures specified within the law. Forest Veterinary Officer Dr Arun Sakkariya will lead the project.

Mission Wild Pig

In panchayats severely affected by wild pig encroachments, the Forest Department will provide technical assistance to local bodies. Support will be extended to shooters empanelled by the panchayats to manage the issue effectively. Forest Conservator Shyam Mohanlal will oversee this mission.

Mission Sarpa

To eliminate snakebite fatalities, the production and distribution of anti-venom will be intensified across the state under Mission Sarpa. Assistant Forest Conservator Muhammad Anwar will be in charge.

Mission Knowledge

This mission focuses on conducting research in collaboration with institutions like the Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI), Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute (TBGRI), and the Wildlife Institute of India. The objective is to study behavioural changes in wild animals due to climate change and other factors contributing to human-wildlife conflicts. Forest Conservator T Uma will lead this initiative.

Mission Solar Fencing

Existing solar fences along forest fringes, which were installed to prevent wild animals from straying into human habitats, will be restored in areas where they have become non-operational.

Mission Public Sensitisation

Awareness campaigns will be conducted to educate the public about human-wildlife conflicts, tailored to the unique features of each locality.