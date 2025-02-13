Kottayam: Nearly 32.40 lakh families in the state are still waiting for water supply under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the flagship scheme designed to provide tap connections to every household.

With contractors halting work indefinitely due to mounting unpaid dues, it now seems unlikely that these families will receive water connections before the upcoming summer. The government had set a target of providing 70.79 lakh (70,79,554) water connections across the state. However, the project has stalled after achieving only 54.23 per cent of the target.

This disappointing progress stands in stark contrast to neighbouring states, where Tamil Nadu has completed 88 per cent, Andhra Pradesh 90 per cent, and Karnataka 80 per cent of their targets. In Kerala, although a large number of roads have been dug up for laying pipelines, none have been restored to their original condition due to a paucity of funds. Considering the current financial situation, this issue is unlikely to be addressed anytime soon.

The state government already owes Rs. 4,830 crore to contractors who have completed their work and submitted bills. In addition, the bill for ongoing projects is estimated to be around Rs 3,000 crore. This means the state needs to immediately arrange at least Rs. 7,800 crore to clear the dues.

The Jal Jeevan Mission is being implemented with the cost shared equally by the state and central governments. However, the Centre releases its share only after the state contributes its portion. Although the project received administrative sanction for Rs 44,500 crore, requiring Rs 22,250 crore each from the state and Centre, only Rs 10,000 crore has been spent together so far. The state now needs to find half of the remaining project cost, approximately Rs 17,250 crore, to complete the mission.

Complicating matters further, the state government that owes Rs 4,500 crore to contractors recently diverted Rs 368 crore as special assistance for six projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission. This was done out of sequence to favour certain contractors with whom the government reportedly has close ties. Although the affected contractors obtained a stay order from the High Court, the state approached the Supreme Court to lift the stay and proceeded with the payments.